Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 246.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

