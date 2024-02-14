Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 436,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,299. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.