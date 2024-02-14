Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.85

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.85 and last traded at $112.81, with a volume of 72444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

