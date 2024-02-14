Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.76. 195,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.