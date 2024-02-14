Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.67

Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 69914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

