Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,100 shares, a growth of 260.2% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,620. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.