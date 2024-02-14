Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,100 shares, a growth of 260.2% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,620. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 58,594 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

