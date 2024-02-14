Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 78,919 shares.The stock last traded at $226.17 and had previously closed at $224.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

