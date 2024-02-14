Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 78,919 shares.The stock last traded at $226.17 and had previously closed at $224.93.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.