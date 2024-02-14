Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.05

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $297.05 and last traded at $296.78, with a volume of 58508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.28. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

