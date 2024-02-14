Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

BND stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

