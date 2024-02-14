Verasity Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $73.76 million and $21.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.