Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 1.03% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 58.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 160.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of VMD stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

