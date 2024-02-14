Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 160.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

