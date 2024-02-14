Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

