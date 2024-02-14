Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VVOS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 55,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,470. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 8.37. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.28% and a negative return on equity of 508.27%.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
