Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 12th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

