Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,899.95

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $100,899.95 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,725,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

