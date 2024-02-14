Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

WM opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 286.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8,601.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

