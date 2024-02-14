Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Waste Management Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

