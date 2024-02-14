Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $196.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $199.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

