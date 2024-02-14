Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

WM stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $199.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

