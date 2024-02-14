Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

