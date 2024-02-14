Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $390.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco has a 1 year low of $271.81 and a 1 year high of $422.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.72 and its 200-day moving average is $381.69.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.