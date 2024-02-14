WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,384 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

