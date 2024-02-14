Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 929,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 808,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Weave Communications by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 298,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Weave Communications by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 620,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 613,649 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

