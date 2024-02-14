Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.940-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Shares of WELL traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,321. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

