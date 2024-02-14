WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

WESCO International Stock Down 31.2 %

WCC opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after purchasing an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 12,007.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

