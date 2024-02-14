West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $398.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.19. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $271.39 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,546,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

