Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Nisha Kumar bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $127,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 332.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,163 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 95,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

