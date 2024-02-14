Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WIA stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
