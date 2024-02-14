Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

WIA stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

