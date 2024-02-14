Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

