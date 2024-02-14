Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyco Group news, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,823.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $214,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Judy Anderson sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $326,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $124,058. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $301.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.86. Weyco Group has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $33.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

