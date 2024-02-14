White Pine Capital LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 957,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,192. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

