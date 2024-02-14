White Pine Capital LLC Sells 450 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $146.55. 95,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

