Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.90

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.90 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 159.70 ($2.02), with a volume of 195454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.99).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £395.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Further Reading

