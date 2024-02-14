Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.59 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

