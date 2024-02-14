William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.77 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.