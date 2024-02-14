William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $171.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $179.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

