William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,146,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 102.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after buying an additional 993,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.