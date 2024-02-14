William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,146,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,341,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 102.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after buying an additional 993,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.