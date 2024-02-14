William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559,942 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.76% of Kosmos Energy worth $103,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

