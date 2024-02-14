William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 4,093 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Cognex worth $117,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

