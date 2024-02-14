William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $45,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $423.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $448.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

