William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.97 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of JFrog worth $43,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

