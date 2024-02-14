William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $88.91 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,111 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Neogen worth $88,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

