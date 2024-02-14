William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Sylvamo worth $77,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 159.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $18,292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 259,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

