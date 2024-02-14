William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,273,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,298 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $86,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

