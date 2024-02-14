William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120,995 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.87% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $178,250,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.