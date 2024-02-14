William Blair Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

