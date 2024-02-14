Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 85.20%.
WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
