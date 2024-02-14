Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Williams Companies by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 83.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

