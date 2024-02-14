Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

